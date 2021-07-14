Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report sales of $279.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.40 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $302.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

