Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) will report $11.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.83 billion and the lowest is $10.21 billion. Tesla posted sales of $6.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $49.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.86 billion to $52.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.29 billion to $87.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,809.

NYSE:TSLA opened at $668.54 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.