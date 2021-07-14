Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.89. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

