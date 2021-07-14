Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce $5.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the highest is $5.43 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $21.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 663,656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 383,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

