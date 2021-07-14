Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post $500.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $472.80 million to $519.10 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $316.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $100.89 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

