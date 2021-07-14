Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cryoport by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cryoport by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,956 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. 226,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

