Zacks: Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the highest is $5.09 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

