Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NYSE:PTVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NYSE:PTVE) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pactiv Evergreen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pactiv Evergreen.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Also, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 9,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Insiders acquired 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 over the last three months.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.61.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

