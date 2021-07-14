Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NYSE:PTVE) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NYSE:PTVE) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pactiv Evergreen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pactiv Evergreen.
In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Also, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 9,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Insiders acquired 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 over the last three months.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
