Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NYSE:REYN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NYSE:REYN) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

REYN opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

