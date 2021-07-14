Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,815.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,002.69 or 0.06102852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.75 or 0.01449772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00400923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00142093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.54 or 0.00620243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00409841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.00320210 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

