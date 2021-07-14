Zebi Token (ZEBI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26,518.00

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $26,518.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00115608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00151008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,833.64 or 1.00026186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.57 or 0.00952245 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,032,284,792 coins and its circulating supply is 763,727,518 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

