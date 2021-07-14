Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Mark Ghermezian Sells 11,500 Shares

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Mark Ghermezian sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZDGE traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 632,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,317. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $243.73 million, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZDGE. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 936.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zedge by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

ZDGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

