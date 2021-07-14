Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Up 4.9% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $336,168.24 and approximately $120,969.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00116128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00151199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,821.75 or 0.99977003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.55 or 0.00952061 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

