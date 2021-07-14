ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Tops $0.0011

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $189,815.13 and approximately $128,466.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006381 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000218 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001050 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

