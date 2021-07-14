Zelwin (ZLW) Hits Market Cap of $499.74 Million

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $499.74 million and approximately $646,806.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.92 or 0.00021017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zelwin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00051704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.34 or 0.00851473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,543 coins. Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.