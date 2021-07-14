Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) to Raise $161 Million in IPO

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) is planning to raise $161 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 11,500,000 shares at $13.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last year, Zenvia Inc. generated $94.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $13.8 million.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bradesco BBI, Itau BBA, UBS Investment Bank and XP Investimentos served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Zenvia Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We were founded in Brazil 17 years ago as a bootstrapped startup in a garage. Our unified end-to-end customer experience (CX) communications platform provides companies with (i) solutions focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools such as software application programming interfaces (APIs), chatbots, single customer view, journey designer, documents composer and authentication and (iii) channels such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp and Webchat. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) (Note: Zenvia relaunched its IPO with downsized terms of 11.54 million shares at $13 to $15 – down from its initial terms of 12.91 million shares at $15.50 to $17.50 – in an S-1/A filing dated July 13, 2021. The company postponed its IPO on May 13, 2021, after the market’s close, just hours before its scheduled pricing, due to volatile stock market conditions. Under the revised terms, the IPO is now expected to raise $138.48 million, down from its initial estimated proceeds of $213 million.) “.

Zenvia Inc. was founded in 2004 and has 672 employees. The company is located at Avenida Paulista, 2300, 18th Floor, Suites 182 and 184 São Paulo, São Paulo, 01310-300, Brazil and can be reached via phone at +55 (11) 4837-7440.

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.