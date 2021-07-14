Zero Price Reaches $0.11 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Zero has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $16,354.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00317748 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00131098 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00174651 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003079 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,233,884 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

