Zigcoin Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $440,873.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.22 or 0.00852682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,374,158 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

