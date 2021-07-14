Zigcoin Price Down 27.1% Over Last Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $440,873.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.22 or 0.00852682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005378 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,374,158 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.