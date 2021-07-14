ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Cap Tops $4.85 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $27,201.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00041958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00115580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00153336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,409.44 or 1.00136930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.08 or 0.00933356 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

