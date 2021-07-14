ZINC (ZINC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $43,410.52 and approximately $79.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.86 or 0.00855025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005341 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.