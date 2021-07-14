Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

ZTS stock opened at $199.31 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.16 and a 52-week high of $200.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

