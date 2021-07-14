ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Hits $0.0697 on Top Exchanges

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $1.91 million and $48,387.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00112391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00151624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,899.21 or 1.00261595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.00956118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 27,364,210 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

