Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $988,581.25 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92.

On Monday, May 17th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19.

On Monday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total value of $818,843.47.

On Monday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $845,784.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $17.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.38, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.87. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 408.2% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Argus raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

