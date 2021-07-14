ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits Market Cap of $436,972.50

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $436,972.50 and $2,216.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 121.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.68 or 0.00613026 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,747,483,336 coins and its circulating supply is 14,217,562,478 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

