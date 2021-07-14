ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $426,289.45 and $62,177.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 54.9% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.43 or 0.00625945 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,748,807,866 coins and its circulating supply is 14,218,887,008 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

