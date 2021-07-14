Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 434 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 434 price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 417.69.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

