ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $141,125.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00116330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00153470 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,726.98 or 0.99857290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.00943887 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

