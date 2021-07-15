$0.06 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.00. ProAssurance posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ProAssurance by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 191,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -38.46%.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

