$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 80,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $5,280,834.60. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,090,028 shares of company stock worth $58,641,555. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 59.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

BSY stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.