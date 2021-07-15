-$0.15 EPS Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.00. Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of PDD traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.74. 5,996,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,376,283. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.59. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

