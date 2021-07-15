-$0.17 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.08). Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEEL. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $187.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

