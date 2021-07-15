-$0.22 EPS Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Shares of SNCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,182. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $133.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

