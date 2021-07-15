-$0.27 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($2.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $51.76. 471,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,845,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

