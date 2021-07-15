-$0.41 EPS Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.40). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

MongoDB stock traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.52. The stock had a trading volume of 560,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.09. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total transaction of $300,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,286.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,196,329 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 526.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,463 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

