$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $100.01 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.