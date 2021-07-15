$0.48 EPS Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Badger Meter reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on BMI shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 16.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after buying an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 65.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $209,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter stock opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

