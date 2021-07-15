$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $1,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $81.98 on Thursday. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

