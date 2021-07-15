$0.82 EPS Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,029 shares of company stock worth $32,684,980. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

