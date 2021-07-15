$0.88 EPS Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.89. The Ensign Group reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $87.29 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock worth $340,238. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

