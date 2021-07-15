0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $391,184.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00858203 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

