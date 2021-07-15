$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Airbnb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $917.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airbnb.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.09 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion and a PE ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,254,086 shares of company stock worth $323,938,307. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.