$1.35 EPS Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.33. CoreSite Realty also posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

COR opened at $137.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.03. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $224,540.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock worth $163,191,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

