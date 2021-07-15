$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million.

COOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 563,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $37.90.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

