100,000 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Mohawk Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHK traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.69. 2,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,754. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

