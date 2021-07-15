10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Position Reduced by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,179 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,069 shares of company stock valued at $33,087,777. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.58. 8,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,459. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

