1,100,000 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,271,000. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Cameco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1,839.1% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 55.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 129,362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 946,907 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 202,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,749. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -291.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

