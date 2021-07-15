110,200 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

