1,153,485 Shares in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Bought by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,153,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 4.19% of MedTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTAC. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,948,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

MTAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 167,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.