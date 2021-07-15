12,071 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,902. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $653.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $627.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.03.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.